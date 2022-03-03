Analysts Set Expectations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BCYC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

