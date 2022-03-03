Analysts Set Expectations for Moderna, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRNA. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Moderna stock opened at $147.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,513 shares of company stock worth $65,089,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

