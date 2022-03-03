Analysts Set Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) PT at C$8.38

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EXE stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$7.64. 117,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,980. The firm has a market cap of C$684.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

