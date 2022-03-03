Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target at $24.38

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBNXF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

