Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $47.71

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,314. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 488.89%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

