Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) PT at $42.04

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.04.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of KE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. 427,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. KE has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
