Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) PT at $42.04

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. 427,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. KE has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

