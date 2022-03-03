Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Price Target at C$47.02

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPI shares. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NPI stock traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$40.63. 196,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,840. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.94. The company has a market cap of C$9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.99%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

