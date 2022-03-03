Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Target Price at $21.70

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

