Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

PACW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 1,089,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.41.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,351,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

