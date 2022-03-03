Analysts Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT at $47.00

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

PLRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLRX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $330.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.