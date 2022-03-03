Analysts Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target at $5.44

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

Several research firms have commented on SDC. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,278. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $753.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 122,129 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

