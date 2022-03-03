Analysts Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Price Target at $25.40

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.42. 31,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

