Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $96.40

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.40.
Several brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 4,733 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $237,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $838,412.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,756 shares of company stock worth $9,713,222. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $48.13. 5,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $87.19.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
