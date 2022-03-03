Analyzing Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) & NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 4.99% 5.97% 4.29% Bakkt N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.80 $1.78 million $0.27 14.56 Bakkt N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetSol Technologies and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bakkt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bakkt has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Bakkt on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Bakkt (Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

