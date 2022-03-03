Analyzing Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Value Line alerts:

7.1% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Value Line and Westwood Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million 14.30 $23.28 million $2.78 21.78 Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million 2.10 -$8.95 million $1.24 13.27

Value Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 66.21% 38.11% 21.84% Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Value Line and Westwood Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Value Line pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Value Line has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Value Line beats Westwood Holdings Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.