Andy Bird Sells 205,349 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.76), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,799,180.16).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 645.20 ($8.66) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 620.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 656.28. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49.

Get Pearson alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.39) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.92) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.48) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Pearson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 705 ($9.46).

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.