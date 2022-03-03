Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANNX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 638,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Annexon by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Annexon by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Annexon by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

