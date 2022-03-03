Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ANNX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 638,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $35.99.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
About Annexon (Get Rating)
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annexon (ANNX)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.