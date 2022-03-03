ANON Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. ANON has a total market cap of $143,581.81 and approximately $13.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.