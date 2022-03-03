ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.09.

Shares of ANSS traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.25. The stock had a trading volume of 469,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,412. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $278.22 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

