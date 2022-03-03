Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.68. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 18,991 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $659.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

