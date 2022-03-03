Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.68. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 18,991 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $659.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.48.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.