Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $131.48. The stock had a trading volume of 235,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

