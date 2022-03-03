Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Down 6.9%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $120.51 and last traded at $120.54. Approximately 45,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,034,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

