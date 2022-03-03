Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Down 7.7%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.91. 3,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.33 million, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth $28,435,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Arco Platform by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,692,000 after buying an additional 1,067,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Arco Platform by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 317,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

