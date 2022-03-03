Argus Raises Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $310.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $272.52 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

