Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

ARLO opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.69. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 193,238 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

