Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of ARLO opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $943.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

