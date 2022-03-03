Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of ARLO opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $943.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.