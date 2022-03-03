ARMOR Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $60,892.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.47 or 0.06669877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,430.10 or 1.00481726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002767 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

