ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 28,648 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,648 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 886.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 87,878 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $2,143,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of CERT opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

