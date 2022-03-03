ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

