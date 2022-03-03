Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.30

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.30 and traded as high as $46.79. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 26,719 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.44%.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.