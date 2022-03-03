Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 170,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 39,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$21.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

