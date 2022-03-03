Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%.

ASND stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,774. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

