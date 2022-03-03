Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Assertio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

