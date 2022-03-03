Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. 1,032,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock valued at $570,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.