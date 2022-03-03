Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.56) to GBX 2,470 ($33.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.04).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF opened at GBX 1,746 ($23.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,719 ($23.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,981.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,949.92. The stock has a market cap of £13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86.

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.07), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,072,357.01).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.