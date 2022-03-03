Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of AC stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.18. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

