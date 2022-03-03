Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 2131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

