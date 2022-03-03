Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 2131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.
The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.36.
Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
