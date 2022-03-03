Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Cut to €25.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from €28.00 ($31.46) to €25.00 ($28.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AEXAY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atos from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

AEXAY stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Atos has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

