AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

T stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,539,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

