Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUTL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

