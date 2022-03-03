Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 367,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Avid Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

