Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Avid Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

