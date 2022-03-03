Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

Shares of Aware stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 14,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other Aware news, Director John S. Stafford III bought 20,016 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) by 29,444.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

