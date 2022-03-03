AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $60.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 73.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at about $4,094,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 139.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.17. 11,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

