Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,273. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

