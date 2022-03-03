Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.
Shares of AXSM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,273. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.
About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
