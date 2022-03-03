Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $366.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Azuki has a market cap of $297,469.22 and approximately $366.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.12 or 0.06636829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.16 or 1.00272540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

