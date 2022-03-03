B. Riley Cuts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $48.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANF. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

