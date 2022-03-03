B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
RILY opened at $65.20 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.
About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
