B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RILY opened at $65.20 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.