Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.