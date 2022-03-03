Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165,471 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $14,500,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $14,000,000.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

